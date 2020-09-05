Water recedes, rebuild worry for villagers in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Floodwater may be receding in Rajkanika, Aul, Pattamundai and Derabishi blocks but the misery and suffering of the affected population is far from over.

A large number of villagers who have lost their houses to the deluge are staring at an uncertain future with the district administration yet to come forward with any assistance. Parameswar Jena (54) of Benipur said, “Birupa river breached its embankment near our village following which the entire area was submerged. Now the water has receded but the floods have rendered me homeless. We need immediate help from the authorities to rebuild our houses.”

Those whose houses were fully damaged are still staying in makeshift polythene sheds, cyclone shelters and in buildings of fellow villagers. Ajaya Malick (36) of Mohanpur village under Aul block owned a six-room thatched house and his source of income was his four cows and 10 goats. “Brahmani river washed away my house. Two cows were also killed in the deluge. The authorities should help me rebuild my house.”

The relief materials that arrived have already been distributed and now everyone is looking forward to reconstruction and rehabilitation. Prakash Nayak (56) of Patarapur village said, “A large number of flood-hit villagers are still struggling to pick up pieces of their life. After losing everything in the floods, we are now planning to start life afresh.” Prakash’s nine-room thatched house collapsed in the floods and he now needs bamboos and straws to rebuild it.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy said as many as 3,43,959 people of 217 villages have been affected by the floods in Kendrapara. The district administration has started work to provide house building assistance to the affected persons. Officials have been engaged to take photos of damaged houses along with their owners as this will make the administration’s task of providing money to the affected persons easy, he added.