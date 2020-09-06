Former BSF DIG Dr Mahesh Kumar Dwivedy passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former DIG of BSF (Medical Wing) Dr Mahesh Kumar Dwivedy passed away after prolonged illness at a private hospital in the City on Saturday at the age of 73.

Dr Dwivedy, a native of Sukinda in Jajpur district, served in North-East Punjab and various parts of the country as a doctor in the BSF. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

His elder son Sanjeev Dwivedy is a DIG in CRPF, having worked in CoBRA in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Nagaland besides anti-Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh. His other son Sandeep is a journalist.