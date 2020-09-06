'Odisha 50' to empower women

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The FICCI Odisha Council in association with Mission Shakti department and Odia daily Sambad has launched ‘Odisha 50’ initiative, an extension of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO)’s national campaign ‘Empowering The Greater 50%’, for women-led enterprise development.

Under the new programme, necessary skill training and hand-holding support would be extended to over 5,000 women SHG members in 314 blocks of the State.

Principal Secretary of Mission Shakti Anu Garg said while steps have already been taken to increase participation of women in the workforce, certain special provisions are being made in the Startup Policy, MSME Policy and Apparel Policy of the State Government for their further inclusion in these sectors.

Commissioner-cum-Director of Mission Shakti Sujata R Karthikeyan said with over 7 million SHG members at present, the Mission Shakti Programme has established a wide reach within the State in both rural and urban areas.

FICCI Odisha State Council chairperson Monica Nayyar Patnaik introduced the ‘Odisha 50’ concept at a virtual meeting. Mitesh Khimji from Khimji Foundation highlighted the support from his organisation to strengthen the initiative.