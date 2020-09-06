STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Naveen Patnaik announced that the Odisha Government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and free medical treatment to the people from Ganjam district injured in a road accident in Chhattisgarh.

At least eight cotton mill workers were killed and six others injured after a bus carrying them from Ganjam to Surat in Gujarat collided with a truck at Cherikhedi in Raipur in the wee hours of Saturday.

Expressing deep grief over the tragic death of eight people in the accident, Patnaik conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families and sanctioned the ex gratia amount from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The CM also announced that the State Government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. He directed Minister for Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Susanta Singh to immediately proceed to Raipur to extend necessary assistance to the accident victims.

Police sources said the ill-fated bus carrying 67 workers rammed into the rear side of the truck when it was taking a turn, killing seven on the spot. Another injured worker succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

As per the direction of the Chief Minister, DGP Abhay is in constant touch with senior police officers of Chhattisgarh to facilitate treatment of injured workers and autopsy of the deceased. 

Six injured persons are being treated at Raipur Medical College and Hospital. “The rest 59 labourers are safe and under the care of Raipur administration. A team of police officials led by SDPO Padampur has reached Raipur to assist the local police,” the DGP said.

