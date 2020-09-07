STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik thanks FM Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing disaster preparedness of Odisha

Naveen Patnaik thanked Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing Odisha’s management of natural disasters through community participation.

Published: 07th September 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing Odisha’s management of natural disasters through community participation.

“Thank you @nsitharamanji for endorsing #Odisha’s ability to manage disasters through the unique model of community participation. Instilling local ownership, strive for #ZeroCasualty & addressing needs of most vulnerable form the core of #OdishaModel,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Sitharaman in a tweet had appreciated the State’s efforts stating that post-Phailin, the United Nations had recognised Odisha’s preparedness as a ‘global success story’ and made plans to use it as a model for other cities. 

The Union Finance Minister’s tweet was in response to a report in the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), an independent think tank which provides potential inputs for policy and decision-makers in the country. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Nirmala Sitharaman Odisha Floods
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp