CM Naveen Patnaik thanks FM Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing disaster preparedness of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for endorsing Odisha’s management of natural disasters through community participation.

“Thank you @nsitharamanji for endorsing #Odisha’s ability to manage disasters through the unique model of community participation. Instilling local ownership, strive for #ZeroCasualty & addressing needs of most vulnerable form the core of #OdishaModel,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Sitharaman in a tweet had appreciated the State’s efforts stating that post-Phailin, the United Nations had recognised Odisha’s preparedness as a ‘global success story’ and made plans to use it as a model for other cities.

The Union Finance Minister’s tweet was in response to a report in the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), an independent think tank which provides potential inputs for policy and decision-makers in the country.