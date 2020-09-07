STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganjam: Doorstep oxygen check-in COVID hotspot from today

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Sunday said the door-to-door oxygen checking drive will continue for a week till September 14.

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter.

Oxygen level being measured on a pulse oximeter. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to further bring down COVID-19 cases in Ganjam, the district administration has decided to start measuring oxygen level of residents at their doorstep from Monday.

“It is necessary to monitor SpO2 level of all. We have made adequate arrangements to shift persons with low SpO2 level to hospitals,” he said.

Kulange said so far 3,02,434 swab samples have been collected in the district and the recovery rate has gone up to 93.09 per cent.

The number of positive cases has come down in Ganjam due to strict enforcement of social distancing norm, intensive door-to-door health screening, stringent containment policy, active involvement of the community with Covid-19 monitor and care committees, wide testing and proper treatment.

“Though the recovery rate is 93.09 per cent, we should be more careful and strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines to stay safe,” he said.

Kulange asked traders to follow ‘Panchasutra’ strategy at marketplaces. No goods will be sold to customers who don’t wear a mask. 

Meanwhile, the district reported 108 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases include 16 frontline workers and 92 active contacts.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district rose to 18,652 of which 17,522 have recovered. On the day, four more COVID-19 deaths were reported from Ganjam, taking the toll to 204 in the district. 

