Golden beach of Puri set for Blue Flag tag

The Blue Flag certification is a highly recognised eco-label in which a beach has to meet 33 criteria fixed by the FEE, Denmark.

Published: 07th September 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Beach tourism in Odisha is all set to get a major boost with the State Government developing the golden beach at Puri as a Blue Flag beach on a pilot basis. 

The 870-metre stretch from Digabareni square to the back of Mayfair Hotel has been developed as Blue Flag beach under the World Bank-funded Integrated Coastal Zone Management Project (ICZMP) of the State Forest and Environment Department and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

The Blue Flag certification is a highly recognised eco-label in which a beach has to meet 33 criteria fixed by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), Denmark. 

As part of the initiative, core infrastructure such as public toilets, changing and shower room, watch towers, solar lighting system, sitting arrangements, demarcation of safe swimming zone besides mechanised pollution abetment services, beach safety and security measures have been developed on the stretch at an investment of Rs 7.88 crore. 

Peripheral activities such as approach road, fencing with plantation, parking, sand sculptures, water supply, jogging track, installation of CCTV cameras and public address system have been executed by Odisha Government through the State Project Management Unit of ICZMP at a cost Rs 3.34 crore. 

The national jury has recommended eight such applications from India, including the Golden Beach of Puri, to the international jury of FEE for final certification. The final certification is expected by the end of this month.

