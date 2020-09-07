Jharsuguda: Three workers suffer burns in ITPS mishap

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Three workers sustained serious burns in a mishap at Ib Thermal Power Station (ITPS) of Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd (OPGC) on Saturday night.

They were identified as Bhagwan Patra (42) of Banharpali, Akash Khamari (25) of Telenpalli and Hrusikesh Karta (25) of Remanda. All of them are local contractual workers of ARS Agency engaged in Lieu Hopper area of Unit 3 of ITPS.

The injured were rushed to ITPS hospital, Banharpali and later, shifted to SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar. Jharsuguda deputy director of factory and boilers AK Nanda said a hopper collapsed in Unit 3 at around 9 pm due to which three workers suffered severe burn injuries. One of the injured workers is in critical condition after receiving 70 per cent burns.