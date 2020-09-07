STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Koraput slashes COVID tests, says on Odisha government orders

The Odisha Government has directed the district to limit tests and supply of antigen kits have also been cut short.

Published: 07th September 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker holds samples collected for COVID-19 test via rapid antigen testing.

A health worker holds samples collected for COVID-19 test via rapid antigen testing. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as COVID-19  situation in the district is showing no signs of slowing down, the administration has more than halved the number of tests per day.

The district administration used to collect over 1,800 samples a day and had also decided to raise the limit up to 3,500. But since the start of September, it has limited the tests to less that 1,000 per day. Health teams are collecting only around 800 swabs per day across 14 blocks and four civic body areas. 

While the move to reduce tests in the face of surging cases, which have crossed 4,044, has raised questions, the administration stated that it was acting on the orders of the State Government.

The State Government has directed the district to limit tests and supply of antigen kits have also been cut short, sources said.

Chief district medical officer Makarananda Behura said, “We are doing the tests as per Government instructions from time to time, which may include either enhancement or reduction of testing in the district.” 

Along with low testing, contact tracing activities have also gone for a toss in the district. There is no effort to trace contacts of positive persons nor any monitoring of even the close contacts of patients.

Residents stated that earlier, health teams used to keep a tab on close family contacts of infected persons in containment zones apart from giving them advisory and preventive medicines. But this has stopped.

“I had to take my pregnant daughter-in-law to the COVID hospital to get her tested, after three days of my son’s detection. None of the authorities responded on time,” rued a Jeypore resident who said that he was forced to breach the containment as there was no other way out

According to reports, COIVD-19 cases crossed 1,000 mark in Jeypore town which has become a hotspot.
Jeypore sub-collector Hema Kanta Say said that all symptomatic cases and contacts of COVID positive patients are being tested.

The health team has also been providing a medicine kit to those infected. “Doctors are advising family members of patients to take necessary medication,” he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha government Koraput Coronavirus Koraput Coronavirus Tests COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp