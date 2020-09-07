STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha man held in Chhattisgarh with diamonds worth Rs 25 lakh

As many as 171 pieces of rough diamonds were seized from the possession of the accused.

diamonds

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAIPUR: An Odisha-based man has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district for allegedly smuggling diamonds worth around Rs 25 lakh, police said on Monday.

As many as 171 pieces of rough diamonds were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Nutan Patel (55), they said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused near Kaitpadar village under Deobhog police station limits on Saturday evening," Gariaband Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel told PTI.

A police team swung into action after getting information that a man was heading towards Nuapada district in Odisha from Payalikhand, a diamond-rich belt in Gariaband, with a huge quantity of rough diamonds, he said.

The police team intercepted the man on Chhattisgarh- Odisha border and recovered 171 pieces of diamonds of different sizes worth around Rs 25 lakh from his possession, Patel said, adding that his motorcycle was also seized.

Prima facie, it seems he had illegally got the diamonds from Payalikhand, located around 200 km from the capital Raipur, and was going to sell them in the neighbouring state, the official said.

A case has been registered against that accused, who is a native of Nuapada district, and further investigation is underway, Patel said.

In the last five months, four alleged diamond smugglers have been arrested with 181 pieces of rough diamonds in the district, he added.

