C’garh girl abducted from bus stand, rescued  

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore Town police rescued a minor girl of Jagdalpur in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh who was allegedly kidnapped by two miscreants on Saturday night. The kidnappers have been arrested.

Police said one Sunil Wasan and his sister arrived in Jeypore from Jagdalpur to board a bus for Visakhapatnam to attend a function. Since, no bus was available for Visakhapatnam in the night, the siblings started to search for a lodge in the bus stand area.

Seeing the duo, Siba Suna of Sanmedri and Mangal Chitti of Chotaguda approached them and assured to arrange shelter for them. They asked Wasan and his sister to get into their car and took them on Jeypore-Boipariguda road in the night. The two miscreants stopped the vehicle near a jungle and tried to outrage the modesty of the girl. The brother resisted and fought with the kidnappers. Taking advantage of the darkness, the siblings escaped and ran in different directions.

Wasan managed to reach Jeypore Town police station and informed the cops about his ordeal. Soon, a police team rushed to the spot but could not find the girl. On Sunday morning, police once again launched a search in the area and found the girl sitting near a bush along Jeypore-Boripariguda road. The girl revealed to the police she hid in the bushes to escape the miscreants.

Police started investigation and managed to trace the car basing on the information provided by Wasan. Suna and Chitti were later arrested.On Monday, the accused duo was produced in Jeypore SDJM court and sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected, informed Jeypore Town IIC Baleswar Gidhi.