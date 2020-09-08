STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

C’garh girl abducted from bus stand, rescued  

Police started investigation and managed to trace the car basing on the information provided by Wasan. Suna and Chitti were later arrested.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore Town police rescued a minor girl of Jagdalpur in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh who was allegedly kidnapped by two miscreants on Saturday night. The kidnappers have been arrested.
Police said one Sunil Wasan and his sister arrived in Jeypore from Jagdalpur to board a bus for Visakhapatnam to attend a function. Since, no bus was available for Visakhapatnam in the night, the siblings started to search for a lodge in the bus stand area. 

Seeing the duo, Siba Suna of Sanmedri and Mangal Chitti of Chotaguda approached them and assured to arrange shelter for them. They asked Wasan and his sister to get into their car and took them on Jeypore-Boipariguda road in the night. The two miscreants stopped the vehicle near a jungle and tried to outrage the modesty of the girl. The brother resisted and fought with the kidnappers. Taking advantage of the darkness, the siblings escaped and ran in different directions.  

Wasan managed to reach Jeypore Town police station and informed the cops about his ordeal. Soon, a police team rushed to the spot but could not find the girl. On Sunday morning, police once again launched a search in the area and found the girl sitting near a bush along Jeypore-Boripariguda road. The girl revealed to the police she hid in the bushes to escape the miscreants. 

Police started investigation and managed to trace the car basing on the information provided by Wasan. Suna and Chitti were later arrested.On Monday, the accused duo was produced in Jeypore SDJM court and sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected, informed Jeypore Town IIC Baleswar Gidhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp