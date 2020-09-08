Former Rajya Sabha MP from BJD Narendra Swain passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader and former Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Narendra Swain died at a private hospital in Cuttack on Monday. He was 81. Swain was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in 2015.

Expressing deep grief over the death of the former MP, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described him as a dedicated organiser and said he will be remembered for his service for the working community. He conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, leader of the Opposition in the assembly Pradipta Kumar Nayak, state BJP president Sameer Mohanty, Minister of State for Information and Public Relations Raghunandan Das and several other senior BJD leaders condoled his death.

The party organised a condolence meeting at the BJD state headquarters here where party’s organisation secretary Pranab Prakash Das, general secretary (office) Sanjay Dasburma, general secretary Bijay Nayak, president of Biju Mahila Janata Dal Minati Behera and senior leaders were present.