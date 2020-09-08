Hearing on Varsha’s domestic violence case deferred to Oct 12

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE Court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Cuttack on Monday deferred hearing on the criminal miscellaneous case actress filed by actor Varsha Priyardarshini against her husband and BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty to October 12. The SDJM, Cuttack deferred hearing as the report of the District Protection Officer was not available. The complaint was filed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act on August 7. As per norm, the District Protection Officer’s report on the complaint was expected to have been submitted before the first date of hearing on it on Monday.

In her criminal miscellaneous case, Varsha has sought direction to Anubhav to pay compensation and damage, right to residence in share household or pay for house/ residence rent at her level in society of Rs 20,000 per month, Rs 50,000 maintenance per month, compensation of Rs 13 crore and Rs 2 crore towards loss of earning and medical expenses. Both were married on February 8, 2014. In her complaint, Varsha has alleged that she was unable to lead a peaceful conjugal life owing to mental harassment and torture by Anubhav. Varsha has also filed a petition for restitution of her conjugal rights under section 9 of Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 before the Family Court, Cuttack. The petition is scheduled for first hearing on October 14.