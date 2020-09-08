STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Congress accuses BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty of giving false affidavits

Congress asked that how did Anubhav get admission in Kandarpur College when he failed in Plus II at Christ College.

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty

BJD Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday alleged that BJD MP from Kendrapara Anubhav Mohanty submitted false affidavit about his educational qualifications before the Election Commission of India (ECI) and demanded action against him.

"How Anubhav got admission in Kandarpur College when he failed in Plus II exam at Christ College. He has submitted a false affidavit about his educational qualifications during 2014 Rajya Sabha election,"Congress spokesperson Nishikanta Mishra said.

Mishra said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should take action against the MP for allegations of domestic violence against him as well as submitting false affidavit before the ECI.

He said the information that the MP did not clear his Plus II examination from Christ College, Cuttack was obtained by Right to Information. The Congress leader alleged that Anubhav had mentioned having completed his Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology, Meerut.

However, information obtained from Utkal University through RTI said the BJD MP is still a student of Kandarpur College in Cuttack district. Mishra said the BJD MP has not taken migration certificate from Utkal University, which is necessary for admission to another university.

Besides, the Union HRD Ministry in its affidavit before the Supreme Court in 2010 had submitted that recognition of Shobhit University was withdrawn. If the university was de-recognised, how could Anubhav study there, he asked.

BJP demands MP’s expulsion from BJD

The Opposition BJP on Monday mounted pressure on Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik to expel Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty from the party over complaints of domestic violence and torture by his wife Varsha Priyadarshini.

Questioning the silence of the Chief Minister on such a serious issue, State BJP Mahila Morcha president Smruti Pattnaik said Anubhav is no more fit to be a member of Lok Sabha after his wife brought serious charges against the BJD MP. Hitting out at the Government for increasing atrocities against women, the BJP leader said a majority of the reported cases are suppressed as in most of the cases, the accused persons belong to the ruling party. The police is being used as a tool to subserve the interest of the BJD.

“The Mahila Morcha demands that Anubhav should immediately resign from the lower house of the parliament on moral ground and the Chief Minister should expel him from the party without delay,” the Mahila Morcha president said. She cautioned that the women wing of the BJP will take the issue to the streets by lunching a statewide agitation if the Chief Minister did not take action against Anubhav.

Odisha Congress Anubhav Mohanty Election Commission BJD
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
