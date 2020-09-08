Odisha Tourism minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Minister for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi has tested positive for COVID-19. The 51-year-old BJD MLA from Simulia Constituency in Balasore shared the news by a tweet after receiving his swab sample reports on Monday. The Minister said he felt unwell and developed fever two days back, and subsequently got a COVID test done.

He has requested all those who came in close contact, to maintain isolation and undergo tests if required. Panigrahi is the fourth minister in the State to have contracted the virus after Labour Minister Sushant Singh, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo and Textile Minister Padmini Dian.

