STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Tourism minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi tests positive for COVID-19

The 51-year-old BJD MLA from Simulia Constituency in Balasore shared the news by a tweet after receiving his swab sample reports on Monday.

Published: 08th September 2020 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi

Odisha tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Minister for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi has tested positive for COVID-19. The 51-year-old BJD MLA from Simulia Constituency in Balasore shared the news by a tweet after receiving his swab sample reports on Monday. The Minister said he felt unwell and developed fever two days back, and subsequently got a COVID test done. 

He has requested all those who came in close contact, to maintain isolation and undergo tests if required. Panigrahi is the fourth minister in the State to have contracted the virus after Labour Minister Sushant Singh, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo and Textile Minister Padmini Dian. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp