20k labourers migrate to other states post-Nuakhai  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Large number of labourers are migrating from Balangir, Sonepur and Nuapada districts after the Nuakhai festival. In a span of one month since August, at least 20,000 people have migrated outside the state for work.

Buses from states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are seen going to villages and picking up workers from various points.

According to reports, the migration of lakhs of people from the district to brick kilns in Hyderabad and Chennai is an annual affair. Acute poverty and lack of opportunities in the region is compelling people to go outside in search of work. Another reason is the vicious circle of moneylenders, who are agents of brick kiln owners from outside the state. Once somebody takes a small loan, he or she is booked for eight months to work as a brick kiln worker in other states.

