STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Alternate study helped 96 per cent high school students’

The programme also included a component of online classes by teachers for students who had access to internet facility.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department on Tuesday claimed that the alternate learning and mentorship programme (ALMP) has helped 96 per cent students (from Class 10 and 12). 

The survey was conducted by the department in collaboration with UNICEF and the outcome was based on the results of a rapid assessment of the tribal students. Detailed responses were obtained from a total of 190 teachers, 274 students and 250 parents, across four districts - Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Angul and Khurda.

Designed for tribal children enrolled in residential schools for tribal communities, the programmed was launched in May to take the concept of ‘school at doorstep’ to 30,000 students in 1,732 schools across 30 districts.

ALMP devised a strategy to bring teachers closer to their students through classes in villages with compliance to safety norms to minimise the disruption in their education. 

The programme also included a component of online classes by teachers for students who had access to internet facility.

“Girls outnumbered boys in the sessions and according to their responses, the programme helped them spend less time in household work. The assessment also found that most students preferred that the teachers taught them Mathematics and Odia,” the survey stated.

It claimed that around 81 per cent teachers were confident that students participating in ALMP could be promoted to the next class. The challenges faced by the teachers were cited as internet and smart phone access, availability of open spaces in some villages and teaching children from different grades in one cluster.

The report further states that around 56 per cent parents were not aware of subjects covered or the study materials given to their children. Several parents, however, contributed to the functioning of the ALMP session by providing basic infrastructure or helping to organise the sessions. 

Under this programme, study materials - both text and audio format- were circulated via Whatsapp or open-air classes were conducted maintaining social distancing norms in villages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp