‘Alternate study helped 96 per cent high school students’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department on Tuesday claimed that the alternate learning and mentorship programme (ALMP) has helped 96 per cent students (from Class 10 and 12).

The survey was conducted by the department in collaboration with UNICEF and the outcome was based on the results of a rapid assessment of the tribal students. Detailed responses were obtained from a total of 190 teachers, 274 students and 250 parents, across four districts - Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Angul and Khurda.

Designed for tribal children enrolled in residential schools for tribal communities, the programmed was launched in May to take the concept of ‘school at doorstep’ to 30,000 students in 1,732 schools across 30 districts.

ALMP devised a strategy to bring teachers closer to their students through classes in villages with compliance to safety norms to minimise the disruption in their education.

The programme also included a component of online classes by teachers for students who had access to internet facility.

“Girls outnumbered boys in the sessions and according to their responses, the programme helped them spend less time in household work. The assessment also found that most students preferred that the teachers taught them Mathematics and Odia,” the survey stated.

It claimed that around 81 per cent teachers were confident that students participating in ALMP could be promoted to the next class. The challenges faced by the teachers were cited as internet and smart phone access, availability of open spaces in some villages and teaching children from different grades in one cluster.

The report further states that around 56 per cent parents were not aware of subjects covered or the study materials given to their children. Several parents, however, contributed to the functioning of the ALMP session by providing basic infrastructure or helping to organise the sessions.

Under this programme, study materials - both text and audio format- were circulated via Whatsapp or open-air classes were conducted maintaining social distancing norms in villages.