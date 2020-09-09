Covid recoveries cross 1 lakh mark in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID the surge in Covid-19 cases, the recoveries have crossed one lakh mark in Odisha. The recovery rate is improving significantly with more and more people recuperating every day. As many as 2,787 patients undergoing treatment at Covid hospitals, care centres and home isolation recovered on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 1,02,185.

After the new recoveries, the rate of recovery rose to 77.8 per cent (pc), slightly above the national average of 77.5 pc. In another silver lining, the case fatality rate, one of the lowest in the country, has further dropped to 0.43 pc. Even as Odisha has a long way to go before it flattens its Covid-19 curve, the improving recovery rate raises hope.

The recovery rate in Ganjam district is among the highest in the State as 95.4 pc patients have so far recovered from the disease. Ganjam was the worst hit district with high caseload in July and early August. The number of new daily positive cases fell from 745 on July 23 to 69 on Monday. While Nuapada and Sonepur have the lowest recovery rate of 52.8 pc each, among the high caseload districts, the recovery rate in Khurda and Cuttack slightly improved to 70 pc and 72 pc respectively.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of frontline healthcare workers for the rising recovery rate. Citing that the milestone of crossing one lakh recoveries was a momentous occasion in the fight against Covid-19, he said thousands of health workers and Covid warriors have sacrificed hugely and worked with unflinching dedication to save precious lives.

The State Government said the success in plasma therapy also helped reduce fatality rate. Six plasma banks were set up in the State in one and a half month and so far 692 critical patients availed the therapy.

Meanwhile, with 3,490 new cases and 13 deaths, the tally climbed to 1,31,382 lakh and death toll to 622. While 2094 new infections were detected among people in quarantine, 1396 were local cases without having contact and travel history.

With the decline in the number of tests for the last couple of days, the daily case positivity rate soared to 8.4 pc from the last week average of less than seven pc. As many as 41,275 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Ten districts recorded more than 100 cases with Khurda contributing 535 cases, followed by Cuttack (376), Puri (217), Mayurbhanj (207), Rayagada (206), Jajpur (178), Balangir (110), Sonepur (107), Jharsuguda (103) and Nuapada (102). The number of active cases now stands at 28,575.

