CS reviews Covid scene in Sundargarh  

Among others, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane and RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida were present.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy inspecting a Covid care facility in Rourkela on Tuesday

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy visited Rourkela to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and management in Sundargarh district on Tuesday.Tripathy accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary to Health department and chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty also visited the Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital and two other private hospitals roped in for treatment of infected patients. 

After a review meeting with the district officials, the Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction of Covid management in Sundargarh. “The case positivity of Sundargarh district excluding Rourkela is one per cent while for the Steel City, it is eight per cent. Home isolation figures of 92 per cent at Rourkela and 81 per cent for rest of Sundargarh are also encouraging. The fatality rate is minimal as most deaths were due to comorbidities. ICU beds have also increased in Rourkela for critical patients of Sundargarh and adjacent districts,” he said.

He informed that a week-long awareness campaign would start at Rourkela from Friday to protect vulnerable population. Sharing results of the serological survey recently conducted by the Regional Medical Research Centre at Rourkela, Tripathy said around 25 per cent of the samples tested is found to have developed anti-bodies. 

Almost all rural Covid Care Homes (CCHs) in 279 gram panchayats of Sundargarh are vacant. The Chief Secretary suggested the district administration to draw 50-60 health workers from CCHs to Rourkela and also take help of teachers to find out comorbidities in around 45,000 elderly persons of the city. 

So far, 5,007 Covid-19 cases have been detected in Sundargarh of which 4,160 have recovered and 805 are active. Rourkela alone accounts for 3,070 positive cases. The district has reported 38 Covid-19 deaths.

