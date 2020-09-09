STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encroachment and land hurdles derail three key railway projects  

Last week, tribals of Kapatmunda village in Bisra stopped work on Dumerta-Bangurkela double track project which would connect the Ranchi route.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:35 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least three key rail line projects of South Eastern Railway (SER) at Rourkela in Sundargarh district have failed to take off either due to encroachment or delay in land acquisition.Sources said that the 101-km- Jharsuguda-Rourkela third line project with revised estimate of `1,312.97 crore on the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line is stuck on a five-km stretch at Rourkela due to encroachment hurdle. 

Work has started on the 27.9 km stretch of the project in Dhutura-Bamra section. Similarly, progress has been made in Dhutura-Jharsuguda and Bamra-Kalunga sections. However, project work has slowed down in the Kalunga-Panposh and Rourkela-Bondamunda sections due to protest by encroachers. 
A senior SER official said the South East Central Railway has already laid the fourth line from Bilaspur to Jharsuguda. But the SER is struggling to switch to third line between Jharsuguda and Rourkela.

SER’s Chakradharpur-based senior divisional commissioner Manish Pathak, however, said he was confident of completing the Jharsuguda-Rourkela third line project by June next year. The third line from Howrah to Kharagpur and Kharagpur to Dharmunger is already complete. There has been rapid progress till Adityapur in Jharkhand and work is also underway between Adityapur and Bisra in Sundargarh, he said.

Last week, tribals of Kapatmunda village in Bisra stopped work on Dumerta-Bangurkela double track project which would connect the Ranchi route. They alleged that proper compensation and rehabilitation measures were not taken when their land was acquired for the project several decades back. 

The C Link project, which envisages laying of new single track between Bisra and Dumerta to connect Bimlagarh route, has also failed to take off though the SER requires less than two acre of Government and private land.

