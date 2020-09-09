Eye on by-polls, leaders flock to flood-hit areas  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a bid to woo voters ahead of Tirtol by-election, leaders of political parties are making a beeline for the flood-hit areas of the Assembly constituency and distributing relief materials to the affected population.

On Tuesday, senior Congress and BJD leaders visited several flood-affected areas of Tirtol and interacted with villagers. Senior Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Routray accompanied by former legislator Lalatendtu Mohapatra and party’s Jagatsinghpur district unit president Natabar visited Purna Odapada panchayat of Raghunathpur block and Krishnanndapur, Kanimul, Dainlo in Tirtol which were ravaged by the recent floods. They also distributed relief materials to villagers and interacted with them.

Similarly, Water Resources Minister and BJD MLA of Balikuda-Erasama Raghunandan Das along with Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick and Barabati-Cuttack legislator Debasish Samantaray visited flood-hit Sankheswar and Krishanandapur panchayats and interacted with the affected villagers.

Earlier, BJP aspirant from Tirtol seat Ramakant Bhoi and former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai visited many flood-ravaged villages and distributed relief materials, masks and sanitisers to villagers.

The post of Tirtol MLA is is lying vacant after the death of local legislator Bishnu Das on July 6. As per ECI guidelines, by-polls should be held within six months of the vacancy of an Assembly constituency. The by-election in Tirtol, a reserved seat, is slated to be held within November 29 this year.

Eyeing the upcoming polls, prospective candidates of various political parties have started campaigning in the constituency. The aspirants are trying to make the most of the flood situation by touring the affected areas in in Tirtol, Raghunathpur and Biridi blocks and distributing relief materials among villagers.