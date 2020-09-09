Five Maoist cadres killed in encounter with Odisha police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least five suspected Maoists, four of them women, were killed in an encounter with Odisha Police in Kalahandi-Kandhamal border on Wednesday morning.

Following a tip-off about presence of Naxals in the region, two teams of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) reached the spot on Tuesday. At about 11 am on Wednesday, the ultras opened fire at the security forces. The police personnel retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted for at least 30 minutes.

During the combing operation, the police personnel recovered the bodies of four Naxals. One SOG personnel was injured in the operation and he was evacuated. “More teams of SOG, DVF and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been sent to the area for combing and search operation,” said a senior police officer.

Two SLR and three country-made rifles were recovered from the spot along with other ammunition and personnel, said Kalahandi SP B Gangadhar. The spot of encounter was near Sikri Ghat along Kalahandi-Kandhmal boarder.

During search operation after the encounter, body of a fifth Maoist - a lady - was recovered from jungle. A single barrel country-made gun also recovered from her.

In July, four suspected Left Wing Extremists, including two women, were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in a forested region of Kandhamal district.

A joint team of SOG and DVF had carried out the operation at Sirla forest area within Tumudibandha police limits.

Later, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area where the Maoist group had set up a camp.