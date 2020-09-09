Floods add to misery of Covid-affected schoolkids in Odisha's Kendrapara district

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The recent floods in the district have served as a double whammy for hundreds of school children who are already reeling under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.Many students have lost their books and study materials in the devastating deluge which has also left a trail of mess in schools across the district.

“Our house was destroyed in the floods. All my books are damaged after water entered our house,” said Abhisekh Parida, a Class V student of Ghagaradia upper primary school in Gaghara village under Kendrapara block.

The worst-hit students are those who reside in riverside villages. These areas bore the maximum brunt of the floods and remained under water for several days. After the floodwater receded, Maheswar Behera (13) along with his parents and three siblings was found rummaging though the debris of his partially-damaged house in Singhagaon village under Pattamundai block. “I am looking for my textbooks and pencils. If I can recover some books, then I will be able study at home till the school reopens,” said Maheswar.

The floods have also severely damaged drinking water and sanitation facilities of many schools, leaving behind tonnes of mud and sludge in classrooms. Besides, school campuses are strewn with piles of debris including bricks, bits of wood, concrete and broken household items after the water receded.

Balikira primary school at Penthapala village in Pattamundai has turned into a virtual pool since the last several days as water of Bramhani river is unable to pass due to poor drainage system in the area. Sources said many schools were used as temporary shelters for cattle and goats in flood-hit areas. Now, the veranda and classrooms are now littered with cow dung and straws.

“While this academic session has already been delayed due to the pandemic, the floods have further worsened the situation as it will take months to make the schools ready for classes,” said a teacher of a primary school in Gobindapur village under Aul block.

Contacted, district education officer Sanjiv Kumar Singh said as per preliminary survey, 152 schools in Kendrapara have been affected in the floods. “We need `3.20 crore from the Government to repair the damaged schools. The authorities will provide new books to the affected students,” he added.