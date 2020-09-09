STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Godman, followers detained for violating coronavirus norms

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Kujang police detained one self-styled godman ‘Hansua Baba’ and two of his followers on Tuesday for violating Covid-19 rules.Police said some villagers of Santra had lodged a complaint against the godman accusing him and his followers of performing daily rituals with hundreds of devotees at the local Sai Baba temple in blatant violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Sources said an influential person of the area had acquired Government land illegally and constructed the Sai Baba temple at Santra. As the pandemic disrupted daily rituals, one of the two priests in the temple left for his native place. Taking advantage of the situation, the influential person, who is also the manager of the temple, brought the self-styled godman from Khurda district.

Soon, the photo of Sai Baba was removed from the temple and the followers of ‘Hansua Baba’ started to worship the godman who was garlanded everyday as part of special rituals. Influenced by the Baba’s followers, local villagers including women also started worshipping the godman.

Prakash Chandra Samantaray, a villager, alleged that hundreds of devotees gathered at the temple everyday to worship the Baba without wearing masks and violating social distance norm. 

“We had filed a complaint in Kujang police station and also submitted a memorandum to Kujang tehsildar in this regard. Villagers demand immediate closure of the temple which has been illegally constructed on Government without obtaining any lease from the administration,” said Prakash.

Kujang IIC Parao Tudu said police have detained the godman and his followers for interrogation. Investigation is on and action will be taken against the accused, if found guilty, as per relevant laws.
 

