GST compensation: Will State reject both options?

BHUBANESWAR: The 42nd GST Council meeting is a day away. Several non-BJP governments have already rejected both the options offered by the Centre after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invoked ‘Force Majeure’ even as Karnataka and Bihar are reported to be rooting for option no 1. What will Odisha do?

At the 41st GST council meeting on August 27, the Naveen Patnaik Government had strongly pitched for Centre to release the full GST compensation amount due to the State. Will it stick to it? As of now, there is no formal stand taken by the Government. Official sources put the GST compensation at roughly about Rs 4,000 crore by July-end.

The Odisha Government’s initial stand was that if the Centre does not have funds, it must borrow and release the funds due to the State.In fact, its fiscal prudence allows Odisha to borrow more and according to the latest data released by Care Ratings, the State Government’s market borrowing has risen by 50 per cent. Compared to Rs 2,000 crore market borrowing during the April 9-September 9 period in 2019, the Government has borrowed Rs 3,000 crore during April 7-September 8 this year.

Official sources maintain that Odisha’s revenue collection has dipped by 23 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of 2020-21 compared to the corresponding period last year. Revenue collection up to June was Rs 8,204 crore as compared to last year’s collection of Rs 10,645 crore during the corresponding period. The decrease in collection is due to 35 per cent drop in State’s own taxes which are excise, VAT, GST, stamp duties and registration because of Covid-19 lockdown.

In July, when the State Government announced an austerity plan, it was clear in its position that priorities emerging in State’s Covid fight shall be taken up. There was also a subtle hint that the Government may have to, under the current circumstances, go in for reduced spending on certain schemes or even their deferment.

“For a State that operates on welfare model and h7as a large bouquet of schemes, the Government has already planned how to resize such projects but that would be the worst case scenario. It would have a difficult time choosing either of the options because that could derail the Government’s fiscal discipline which has been always up to the mark,” sources said.

Though the Odisha Government has strongly been pushing re-opening to revive the revenue generating sectors, it will have to be pragmatic in its approach given the overall economic mood prevailing in the country.

First option is to borrow up to Rs 97,000 crore via a special window by RBI. Cost of servicing this debt (interest and amortisation of principal) will be covered with future revenues accruing to the cess fund. Under the second, states together can borrow from the Rs 2.35 lakh crore total expected shortfall in GST revenues. However, they foresake the benefit of interest payment covered from extended compensation fund.