OJEE exams postponed

BHUBANESWAR: THE Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations (OJEE) 2020, scheduled to be held in September second week, has been postponed. OJEE chairman SK Chand said the notification regarding the exams will be issued after Government reviews the situation and takes a final decision in this regard.

The Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET), Odisha, in a letter to the Government polytechnic institutes and ITIs last month has said the examination is scheduled to be held between September 9 and 15.

The government polytechnic institutes and ITIs have been chosen as OJEE examination centres, while the Tata Consultancy Services Limited engaged in inspection of these centres for conduct of the online test. Apart from holding the exams in different centres within the State, the OJEE committee has planned to set up three centres at Ranchi in Jharkhand and Patna this year. As many as 64,000 candidates have already submitted their application forms online for the OJEE-2020.