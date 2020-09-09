PIL over neglect of W Odisha in procurement policy  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A petition filed in the Orissa High Court on Tuesday has accused the State Government of framing the Food and Procurement Policy for kharif marketing season keeping in mind the farmers of coastal Odisha. This has resulted in distress sale of paddy by farmers in western Odisha, the PIL alleged.

Jati Pradhan (48) of Jogimunda in Balangir district filed the PIL through advocate Ashis Mishra. In his petition, Pradhan alleged that starting paddy procurement after November was leading to distress sale by farmers in western Odisha as they have to wait for almost three months with their paddy yield which starts in August/September after Nuakhai. The petitioner has sought direction to the State Government to procure the paddy in western Odisha districts from the month of September on regular basis to protect the farmers from distress sale.

The Food and Procurement Policy for the Kharif Marketing Season needs to be formulated taking into consideration the system of farming and month of yielding of crops that varies from region to region in the State, the petition contends.The petitioner also sought direction to the Government to procure at least 20 quintal paddy per acre from non-irrigated areas.

According to the petition, the prevailing practice of crop lining and SRI procedure was resulting in paddy yields of 20 to 40 quintal per acre in non-irrigated lands. But the fixing of 13 quintal procurement per acre is resulting in distress sale by farmers as they are bound to sale out the rest paddy in open market, the petition alleged, while seeking direction to the Government to procure at least 20 quintal paddy per acre from non-irrigated areas.

The petitioner has also sought direction to the Government to include farmers or farmers’ leader in the State Level Procurement Committee.