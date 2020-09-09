Raipur mishap: BJP demands compensation for victims  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: It has been three days since the tragic road mishap at Raipur claimed lives of eight migrants who were heading back to Surat. But the bereaved families are yet to come to terms with the agony. While the district administration has assured early release of ex-gratia announced by the Chief Minster, leaders of various political parties have demanded adequate compensation for the victims.

BJP leader Srikant Padhy on behalf of Rastriya Odia Yubak Pratisthan has filed a petition before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking award of compensation of `20 lakh to each deceased and at least `5 lakh to the injured.

Alleging that the bus which was carrying 67 migrant workers from Ganjam to Gujarat did not have an up to date fitness certificate, he demanded action against Ganjam Collector, transport officer of Bhanjanagar and his counterpart in Surat.

Padhy questioned how the bus was allowed to travel through four states from Surat to Bhanjanagar, when the fitness certificate had expired since May 2019. Further, its insurance had lapsed since September 2019 and even the road tax was paid up to September 2018.

While the administration has maintained silence over the matter, the leaders have demanded the Odisha Government to not allow any worker to go out of the State without registering with the local labour offices.

On Monday, the mortal remains of the eighth victim Bulu Dakua (45) was cremated in his native Khairaputi village under Gangapur police limits.

