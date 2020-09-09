STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rapid antigen test takes 72 hrs in Cuttack!

Believe it or not. A rapid antigen test result, which is available within an hour, is taking up to 72 hours in Cuttack.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:20 AM

People waiting outside of a swab sample collection center at Capital Hospital

People waiting outside of a swab sample collection center at Capital Hospital. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Believe it or not. A rapid antigen test result, which is available within an hour, is taking up to 72 hours in Cuttack.The inordinate delay has come to fore at Athagarh block. On Friday, a Covid testing camp was conducted at Bentapada where in 122 swab samples were collected for rapid antigen test along with 50 for RT-PCR test. However, the reports arrived on Monday evening and 32 positive cases were detected. 

Similarly, a Covid testing camp was held on the premises of Rasarashikapur High School under Athagarh NAC on Saturday after more than 50 persons in the locality developed Covid-19 symptoms and a 46-year-old symptomatic patient  succumbing at Athagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital on Friday. As many as 132 swab samples were collected for rapid antigen test in the camp. But, the reports came after 50 hours on Monday evening wherein 47 positive cases were detected. 

“I had undergone rapid antigen test after developing Covid symptoms but the test report came out positive after three days. During these three days, I have come in contact with many persons including my family members. No contact tracing has started in my case even after 24 hours of detection. Had the health officials informed me about my positive status then and there, I would have isolated myself,” said a person of Rasarashikapur. 

Locals have questioned the delay in testing. They alleged that either due to shortage of beds or in a bid to conceal the increasing day to day positive cases, the district administration is delaying release of rapid antigen test reports.

Local health officials clarified that delay in releasing rapid antigen test reports is due to lack of adequate manpower at CDMO office as several staff have tested positive for the virus. No officials in the CDMO office could be contacted to comment on the issue. 
 

