Shelter home sexual abuse: NHRC’s ‘final reminder’ to Chief Secy  

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL/JHARSUGUDA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a ‘final reminder’ to the Chief Secretary to submit the action taken report on sexual abuse of girls at Good News India Dream Centre in Dhenkanal’s Beltikiri.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and Human Rights activist Radhakant Tripathy, the NHRC sought to know the detailed information on the action taken against illegal shelter homes in the State.

The girl inmates of Good News India Dream Centre were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and harassment by shelter home’s chairman and other functionaries. In his petition, Tripathy mentioned that while the shelter home continued its illegal operations, the district administration had no clue about it. The inmates were forcibly made to convert to other religion in the shelter home, he said.

The NHRC is yet to get detailed reports about the remedial measures taken by the State Government in this connection.

Meanwhile, chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Sandhyabati Pradhan visited Jharsuguda on Monday to probe the alleged sexual abuse of a minor in Faith Outreach Organisation, a child care home.

Pradhan held discussions with Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Samal and SP Rahul PR. She also interacted with officials of the district child welfare committee. Since the hostel of the NGO was sealed, Pradhan could not cross-examine the inmates.

