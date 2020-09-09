STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Shelter home sexual abuse: NHRC’s ‘final reminder’ to Chief Secy  

The NHRC is yet to get detailed reports about the remedial measures taken by the State Government in this connection.

Published: 09th September 2020 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL/JHARSUGUDA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a ‘final reminder’ to the Chief Secretary to submit the action taken report on sexual abuse of girls at Good News India Dream Centre in Dhenkanal’s Beltikiri.

Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and Human Rights activist Radhakant Tripathy, the NHRC sought to know the detailed information on the action taken against illegal shelter homes in the State. 

The girl inmates of Good News India Dream Centre were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse and harassment by shelter home’s chairman and other functionaries. In his petition, Tripathy mentioned that while the shelter home continued its illegal operations, the district administration had no clue about it. The inmates were forcibly made to convert to other religion in the shelter home, he said.

The NHRC is yet to get detailed reports about the remedial measures taken by the State Government in this connection.

Meanwhile, chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Sandhyabati Pradhan visited Jharsuguda on Monday to probe the alleged sexual abuse of a minor in Faith Outreach Organisation, a child care home. 

Pradhan held discussions with Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Samal and SP Rahul PR. She also interacted with officials of the district child welfare committee. Since the hostel of the NGO was sealed, Pradhan could not cross-examine the inmates. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp