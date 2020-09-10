STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP to launch padayatra from Puri to Naveen Nivas

Mahapatra said since the administration is yet to cancel the illegal sale deeds, the party has decided to intensify its agitation. 

BJP workers staging dharna in front of the Collector’s office in Puri I Express

By Express News Service

PURI: The BJP will soon take out a padayatra from Puri to Bhubaneswar to demand scrapping of the sale deeds of Bagala Dharmashala land executed in favour of hoteliers.

Former district president of BJP Pravanjan Mahapatra said the administration has no right to sell the heritage Dharmshala’s land to hoteliers on the pretext of providing them a place to conduct business after their establishments were demolished to create the 75-metre heritage and  security corridor around Meghanad Prachir of Sri Jagannath Temple. 

The BJP, which has staging agitation over the issue since the last 19 days, shifted its protest site to the Collector’s office on Wednesday. Earlier, national spokesman of BJP Sambit Patra, Odisha unit president Samir Mohanty, Puri MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi, Brahmagiri legislator Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra and many State leaders had participated in the ongoing dharna.

“A massive padayatra will be organised from Puri to the Chief Minister’s residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar within three days. Many State leaders will participate in the protest march,” he said.

Mahapatra further said in 1905, Seth Kanheyalal had established the Bagala Dharmashala on 2.574 acre of land along the Badadanda to cater to the needs of economically-backward devotees. 

By selling a portion of the Dharmashala land, the administration has betrayed the faith of devotees, he alleged.

