Covid hospital in nine-storey building 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: VIMSAR authorities have identified the nine-storey building, earmarked for accommodating the special newborn care unit, OPD and paediatric ward, to set up the 100-bed Covid hospital.

During his visit to the premier healthcare institute last week, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy had announced to set up a dedicated Covid facility at VIMSAR. Director Lalit Meher said the hospital will be made functional by the end of September.

The Covid hospital will have 100 general and 20 ICU beds. The authorities have already sent requisition to Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) to provide the required medical equipment to make the hospital functional. Of the nine floors of the building, five floors will be utilised for the Covid facility, Meher said.