Flood-affected villagers threaten to join BJP

Several long-pending demands yet to be fulfilled by local ruling party leaders, villagers frustrated

BJD leaders during their visit to a flood-hit village in Tirtol on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Unhappy with unfulfilled promises of local BJD leaders, supporters of the ruling party in several villages of flood-hit Tirtol block have reportedly threatened to join BJP.

BJD supporters expressed their dissatisfaction before Water Resources Minister and Balikuda-Erasama MLA Raghunandan Das, BJD’s Jagatsinghpur observer and Barabati-Cuttack legislator Debasish Samantaray and Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick during their visit to flood-affected villages of the block on Tuesday.

Former panchayat samiti member of Tirtol’s Krishnanandapur HS Kallimullah said the BJD has a strong support base in the village and in every election, the ruling party secures maximum votes from the locality. However, villagers have become frustrated as several long-pending demands are yet to be fulfilled. “During the visit of senior BJD leaders, villagers categorically told them that if the demands are not fulfilled, they will join BJP,” he said.

Sources said Krishnanandapur is under constant threat of floods due to frequent soil erosion on Mahanadi river embankment. Nearly 500 mtr of the embankment has been damaged due to erosion but no steps have been taken to repair it. The villagers have been demanding for construction of a spur on Mahanadi river bank for protection of the embankment from floods. However, the Irrigation department is yet to pay heed to their demand. 

Besides, the embankment road is full off potholes and has become unsuitable for commuting. Though the villagers had met local leaders in this regard, the road is yet to be repaired. The local hospital is also reeling under shortage of doctors.

Kallimullah said when the villagers confronted Samantaray over the unfulfilled demands, the latter assured to solve the problems if BJD gets more than 3,000 votes from the panchayat in the upcoming by-election.
Apart from Krishnanandapur, residents of several panchayats in Tirtol Assembly constituency are unhappy with BJD MLAs and MP for not visiting flood-hit areas to enquire about the condition of villagers. Besides, many villages are yet to get proper relief materials even after seven days of the floods.

The post of Tirtol MLA is lying vacant after the death of local legislator Bishnu Das on July 6. As per ECI guidelines, by-polls should be held within six months of the vacancy of an Assembly constituency. The by-election in Tirtol, a reserved seat, is slated to be held within November 29 this year.

