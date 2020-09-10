STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lecturer, students held for misbehaving with sub-collector in Odisha

Published: 10th September 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 08:13 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Police on Wednesday arrested a lecturer and two students of Luipa College of Radho for allegedly misbehaving with Udala sub-collector Bhagaban Behera.The lecturer was identified as Manmath Kumar Panda (48) and students - Susant Kumar Mallick (20) and Ranit Kumar Biswal(24). 

Sources said on August 25, Computer Science lecturer Sameer Ranjan Nayak had lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell against principal Adikanda Dey accusing him of embezzling funds meant for Luipa College. 

Basing on the complaint, the Chief Minister’s Office directed Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj to probe the allegation. The district administration then assigned Behera the task of investigating the case. On Tuesday, Behera went to the college at around 11.30 and held discussions with the complainant and the principal. When he was coming out of the college, Manmath along with Ranit and Susant stopped him and demanded to see the probe report.

When he refused to divulge any details, the trio misbehaved with him and detained his vehicle for several hours. Behera then informed the administration about the situation following which a joint police team of Udala, Kaptipada and Khunta reached the spot and rescued him.

On the same day, Behera lodged a complaint with Udala police basing on which a case was registered under Sections 342, 186 and 353 of the IPC. Udala IIC Swarnalata Minz said the accused trio was produced in court and released after bail.  

