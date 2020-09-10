STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik talks tough on COVID-19 safety violations

Says negligence towards use of mask and social distancing norms will not be tolerated

Published: 10th September 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Concerned about the alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the Health department and civic authorities to ramp up health facilities with more intensive care units (ICUs).

Reviewing the Covid pandemic situation at a high level virtual meeting here, the Chief Minister said the spike in coronavirus positive cases in the Twin City is because some people are not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that a small percentage of people are not strictly following the guidelines putting the majority at risk. Not wearing mask, spitting at public places and violations of social distancing norms are the reasons for the spread of infection and such negligence will not be tolerated,” the Chief Minister warned.

Such deviations are more prominent in cases of street vendors, he said and asked for a coordinated action by the police, health and civic authorities to bring a sense of higher discipline among the violators.

Exuding confidence of improvement in the situation in the Twin City within a week, Naveen said the State Government is resolute in its fight against the epidemic.

As many Government employees are coming under the grip of the deadly virus after relaxation, he advised the department authorities for strict compliance of Covid guidelines in all Government offices of the State.
Lauding the efforts of the administrations of Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Sundargarh districts for the vast improvement, he advised the civic authorities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and Collectors of Jajpur, Bargarh, Khurda and Cuttack districts to follow the Berhampur model in tackling the Covid-19 situation.

As Covid hospitals of the State are full to their capacity and not in a position to accommodate the increasing number of patients, the Chief Minister asked the Health department to create more facilities in other hospitals and keep a strict vigil on positive cases in home quarantine.

The decision for closure of temporary medical centres, Covid Care Centres and Covid Care Homes was left to the discretion of the Collectors. More doctors and Government officers will be sent to Covid hotspot districts, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy told mediapersons after the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary Health PK Mohaptra said more number of step-down ICUs will be set up to treat serious patients in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.DGP Abhay, Development Commissioner SC Mohapatra, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena, Principal Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra and 5T Secretary Kartikeyan Pandian participated in the discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha coronavirus Cuttack Bhubaneswar COVID 19 cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp