Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik talks tough on COVID-19 safety violations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Concerned about the alarming surge of Covid-19 cases in the Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the Health department and civic authorities to ramp up health facilities with more intensive care units (ICUs).

Reviewing the Covid pandemic situation at a high level virtual meeting here, the Chief Minister said the spike in coronavirus positive cases in the Twin City is because some people are not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that a small percentage of people are not strictly following the guidelines putting the majority at risk. Not wearing mask, spitting at public places and violations of social distancing norms are the reasons for the spread of infection and such negligence will not be tolerated,” the Chief Minister warned.

Such deviations are more prominent in cases of street vendors, he said and asked for a coordinated action by the police, health and civic authorities to bring a sense of higher discipline among the violators.

Exuding confidence of improvement in the situation in the Twin City within a week, Naveen said the State Government is resolute in its fight against the epidemic.

As many Government employees are coming under the grip of the deadly virus after relaxation, he advised the department authorities for strict compliance of Covid guidelines in all Government offices of the State.

Lauding the efforts of the administrations of Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Sundargarh districts for the vast improvement, he advised the civic authorities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and Collectors of Jajpur, Bargarh, Khurda and Cuttack districts to follow the Berhampur model in tackling the Covid-19 situation.

As Covid hospitals of the State are full to their capacity and not in a position to accommodate the increasing number of patients, the Chief Minister asked the Health department to create more facilities in other hospitals and keep a strict vigil on positive cases in home quarantine.

The decision for closure of temporary medical centres, Covid Care Centres and Covid Care Homes was left to the discretion of the Collectors. More doctors and Government officers will be sent to Covid hotspot districts, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy told mediapersons after the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary Health PK Mohaptra said more number of step-down ICUs will be set up to treat serious patients in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.DGP Abhay, Development Commissioner SC Mohapatra, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena, Principal Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra and 5T Secretary Kartikeyan Pandian participated in the discussion.