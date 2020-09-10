STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha teacher found dead in NIT-Hamirpur

The deceased’s uncle lodged a complaint with DGP Abhay on Wednesday and requested him to contact Himachal Pradesh Police and urge them to look into the matter. 

Published: 10th September 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AN Odia faculty member of National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel on Monday.

The 28-year-old man belonging to Bentapur area in Puri district was working as an assistant professor in the department of Mechanical Engineering in the institute. Authorities of the institute on Wednesday informed that he was detected coronavirus positive. His family members, however, suspected foul play and said he had no symptoms while he stayed in Odisha and until he left for Himachal Pradesh on August 24.

“He reached the institute’s guesthouse on August 25 and was asked to undergo quarantine. He was shifted to his room in the institute’s hostel on September 6 and till then he had showed no symptoms of the disease,” said one of his friends, Dr Deepayan Priyadarshi, who works as an assistant professor with a private university in Chhattisgarh.

On of his friends called him multiple times on Sunday but he did not respond after which she informed his family members. They contacted warden of the hostel on Monday. The hostel officials then broke open the door and found him lying on the ground with blood, which had oozed out of his mouth and nose. “He joined NIT-Hamirpur in November last year but he was reluctant to interact with others in the institute. He had told me that they were not very friendly towards him,” said Priyadarshi. 

Most of the faculty members were working from home after the outbreak of the pandemic but a senior official of his department asked him to report to work immediately failing which he would face pay cut, he added. 

The deceased’s uncle lodged a complaint with DGP Abhay on Wednesday and requested him to contact Himachal Pradesh Police and urge them to look into the matter. 

Odisha Police officers have contacted their counterparts in Himachal Pradesh and requested them to look into the matter. Speaking to TNIE over phone, an officer of Hamirpur Sadar police station said investigation into the case is on. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Institute of Technology NIT Hamirpur Himachal Pradesh Odisha teacher
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp