Odisha's Puri emerges as COVID-19 hotbed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a sample positivity rate of more than 25 per cent, Puri has emerged as one of Covid hotbeds of the State after Ganjam, Khurda and Cuttack. The district recorded 387 new infections as Odisha reported 3,748 more new cases in last 24 hours taking the tally to 1,35,130.

Puri witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases since mid-July after relaxation of lockdown norms. Prior to that, the daily average of cases never exceeded 20. At an average of around 200 cases a day, the district has registered 1,591 cases so far this month. What has set the alarm bell ringing is the daily case positivity rate (CPR). The CPR is more than thrice the rate of the State, The district which has been conducting 1,100 to 1,500 tests a day, has so far registered 5,227 confirmed cases, of which 3,891 patients have recovered and 1,313 are undergoing treatment. Puri town has the maximum 1,829 confirmed cases. Altogether 23 persons, including 20, have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 3,748 new cases from across 30 districts, 2,210 were in quarantine and 1,538 local cases. Eleven districts reported more than 100 cases each. With 11 more deaths, including four from Ganjam, three from Khurda and one each from Keonjhar, Puri, Kandhamal and Balangir, the number of fatalities rose to 633. On the day, 3110 patients recovered. The number of active cases stands at 29,202 after a total 1,05,295 recoveries.