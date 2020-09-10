STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PDS irregularity probe begins in Rourkela

On July 14, local Congress workers staged demonstration to draw the attention of Sundargarh Collector to these irregularities.

ration shop

Rourkela city has 68,200 PDS beneficiaries, including NFSA, SFSA and Antyodaya, of which 67,971 were given food grains.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh district administration has launched a probe into the alleged irregularities in public distribution system (PDS) through fake ration cards.The move comes in wake of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) failing to track 1,932 PDS card holders for disbursement of Covid-19 cash relief.  

Rourkela city has 68,200 PDS beneficiaries, including NFSA, SFSA and Antyodaya, of which 67,971 were given food grains. The State Government had provided food grains for April, May and June to all PDS card holders in advance. Each family member of a beneficiary was given five kg subsidised rice/wheat while the card holder was entitled monetary assistance of Rs 1,000. A total of Rs 6.79 crore was provided to PDS beneficiaries as Covid-19 cash relief. 

Separately, the Centre had supplied free five kg food grains per head for three months and one kg pulse against each card. While food grains were distributed by the Civil Supplies authorities, the RMC was entrusted to distribute the cash. By end of June, the RMC failed to identify about 3,600 PDS beneficiaries. Later, the Civil Supplies officials took up cash distribution but till now, 1,932 card holders could not be traced.  

On July 14, local Congress workers staged demonstration to draw the attention of Sundargarh Collector to these irregularities. The BJP also demanded a probe into the matter. On September 4, the district administration formed a five-member committee to investigate the allegation. 

In-charge additional civil supplies officer and probe panel member Milan Majhi said investigation into the allegation of ghost cards is underway and a detailed report would be submitted to the administration in a couple of days.  

Former president of Rourkela district Congress committee Biren Senapati questioned, “When 1,932 beneficiaries could not be traced, how did the authorities distribute PDS commodities to all card holders till August?” 

Incidentally on April 1, 10 quintal of PDS rice and 2.3 quintal of wheat were seized from two shops at Ambagan Market of Sector-19. Similarly on June 15, around 100 litre of subsidised kerosene were seized from the same locality. 

