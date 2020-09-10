Special booths for Covid-hit voters in Odisha by-polls, says CEO

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As by-elections to Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly seats will be completed by November 29 amid Covid-19 pandemic scare, special arrangements will be made for voters affected by the virus to exercise their franchise.“Covid affected voters will be allowed to cast their votes at the last hour of poll in isolation centres,” said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani.

After a review meeting with the Collectors and Superintendents of Police of Balasore and Jagatsinghpur through a video conferencing, Lohani said top priority will be given to Covid protocol during the electioneering. “Extensive awareness drive on mask wearing, hand sanitising, social distancing and thermal screening of voters as well as polling personnel, and appointment of nodal heath officer at district and constituency level during by-elections would be given top priority,” the CEO said.

As a measure of compliance to Covid guidelines for observing social distancing during voting, the number of electors per booth has been limited to 1,000 maximum.Accordingly, polling stations where the number of voters was more than 1000 has been bifurcated and auxiliary stations have been created by both the District Election Officers in consultation with the political party representatives.

All persons associated with the bye-elections must abide by the Covid-19 guidelines while coming to vote and follow the norms for hand sanitisation and social distancing in the polling stations.He directed the Collectors-cum-District Election Officers to ensure strict observation of Covid guidelines while making arrangements for the bye-poll.

The Election Commission on September 4 had decided to complete the by-polls to 64 Assemblies seats in the country along with the general elections to Bihar Assembly by November 29.It is expected that the Election Commission may announce the by-election any time during October-November. The by-polls were necessitated following the death of BJP MLA of Balasore Madan Mohan Dutta on June 17 and the demise of BJD MLA of Tirtol Bishnu Das on July 6.