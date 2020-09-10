STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sravan Chhattu price pinches locals in Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Locals across Koraput may have to burn a hole in their pockets to savour the popular Sravan Chhattu this year. The ‘king of mushrooms’ has skyrocketed to abnoramlly high rates this season and now selling at Rs  600 per kg, the highest in three decades. 

While this has left mushroom lovers dejected, unscrupulous middlemen are using the situation to their advantage. Every year, these mushrooms are supplied by rural collectors to markets in Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Semiliguda, Borrigumma and Kotpad during the season. But this year due to the Covid outbreak, people in rural areas have been reluctant to go to urban pockets to sell the mushroom. 

Cashing in on the situation, scores of middlemen are buying the mushroom at throwaway prices from the rural suppliers and selling at exorbitant rates

Sources said, Sravan Chhattu is available in rural areas at a maximum price of Rs  100 per kg but selling at Rs  600 per kg in the nearby towns.

“For the first time in my life, I am witnessing the price of Sravan Chhattu in Jeypore town touch Rs  600 per kg,” said Binayak Madala, a local.

However, the traders have stated that the rates are high as they are procuring mushroom from rural areas amidst the coronavirus threat. “The price is hiked because we are risking our lives to to supply these mushrooms in the urban market,” said Gangadhar, a trader.

Sravan Chhattu, which grows across the district in the rainy season, is a favourite among locals due to its unique taste and nutritive value.

