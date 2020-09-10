STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three pairs of special trains to ferry migrant workers from Odisha

The Railway Ministry has decided to run three pairs of special trains from Odisha to Gujarat starting September 12.

Published: 10th September 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Railway Ministry has decided to run three pairs of special trains from Odisha to Gujarat starting September 12.The three trains announced by the Railway Board on Tuesday are Puri-Ahmedabad Express (4 days a week), Puri-Gandhidhan Express (weekly) and the Puri-Okha Express (weekly). These trains are in addition to the 80 trains announced earlier, which would also begin operations from September 12. "These fully-reserved trains will run to the notified timings. These services will be in addition to the Shramik Specials and the special trains, which are already under operation,” a Railway Board letter to general managers of all zonal railways said.

The composition of these trains will be the same as of the existing regular services and their stoppages would be restricted in view of the suggestions of the state governments.The Railway Board has directed the zonal railways to ensure strict adherence to the instructions.

The announcement of the Railways came in response to a request from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday seeking resumption of Shramik Special trains from Odisha to ferry migrant workers back to their workplaces in other parts of the country.

“Thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for prioritising the needs of Odisha and Shri @Piyushgoyal for acceding to my request of running additional trains from Odisha for the convenience of migrant Odias wanting to travel back to their places of livelihood, including Ahmedabad and Surat,” said Pradhan in his tweeter handle.

