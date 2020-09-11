STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

3,991 new cases, COVID positivity rate up to 8.5 per cent in Odisha

The case positivity rate that was below five pc last month now stands at 8.46 pc, nearly two pc above the cumulative positivity rate. 

Published: 11th September 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

A health worker collects swab sample for rapid antigen COVID-19 test at Unit-3 Urban Primary Health Center UPHC in Bhubaneswar (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha continues to maintain low-levels of testing in the face of worsening Covid-19 situation, the State on Thursday reported its highest single-day numbers of 3,991 new cases, taking the total count close to 1.4 lakh. The previous single day highest was 3,861 on September 6. 

For the first time, 14 districts have recorded more than 100 cases, indicating the spread of the virus not only in the urban centres but also, more disturbingly, rural hinterlands of the State. The worst-hit Khurda, Cuttack and Puri accounted for over 35 per cent (pc) of the daily count with 687, 392 and 332 cases respectively.

Among other districts, Balangir registered 180 cases, followed by Bargarh (169), Mayurbhanj (160), Jajpur (148), Kendrapada (147), Koraput (127), Nabarangpur (125), Angul (114), Jagatsinghpur (109), Sambalpur (104) and Dhenkanal (101).

Eleven more patients including two each from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and one each from Bhadrak, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Koraput and Rayagada succumbed to the disease. With this the death toll climbed to 644. 

At an average of 3,617 cases a day, Odisha has reported 32,560 new cases and 88 deaths in the nine days of this month. The case positivity rate that was below five pc last month now stands at 8.46 pc, nearly two pc above the cumulative positivity rate. 

The State conducted 47,161 tests, including 9,814 through RT-PCR and 37,043 antigen on Wednesday. It now has 30,476 active cases after 1,08 lakh recoveries. 

The rapid rise in new infections in Puri, Bargarh, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur besides the three worst hit districts has become a cause of serious concern.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to replicate the measures taken at Berhmpur to contain the spread of the disease. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the Corporation authorities to follow the model after a review on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the BMC has decided to form 565 rapid response teams for health screening in the city. The civic body staff will also collect waste from the houses where infected persons are in home isolation.

A BMC official said door-to-door mega health screening campaign will commence from Friday. The doctors will be in regular touch with the Covid-19 patients in home isolation through Zoom video app.

“Bio-medical waste will be collected daily through double layered non-chlorinated disposable plastic bags in compliance to the guidelines laid by CPCB from all the houses where Covid-19 positive patients are in isolation,” he added.

TAGS
Odisha Odisha COVID 19 COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp