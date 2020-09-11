3,991 new cases, COVID positivity rate up to 8.5 per cent in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha continues to maintain low-levels of testing in the face of worsening Covid-19 situation, the State on Thursday reported its highest single-day numbers of 3,991 new cases, taking the total count close to 1.4 lakh. The previous single day highest was 3,861 on September 6.

For the first time, 14 districts have recorded more than 100 cases, indicating the spread of the virus not only in the urban centres but also, more disturbingly, rural hinterlands of the State. The worst-hit Khurda, Cuttack and Puri accounted for over 35 per cent (pc) of the daily count with 687, 392 and 332 cases respectively.

Among other districts, Balangir registered 180 cases, followed by Bargarh (169), Mayurbhanj (160), Jajpur (148), Kendrapada (147), Koraput (127), Nabarangpur (125), Angul (114), Jagatsinghpur (109), Sambalpur (104) and Dhenkanal (101).

Eleven more patients including two each from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and one each from Bhadrak, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Koraput and Rayagada succumbed to the disease. With this the death toll climbed to 644.

At an average of 3,617 cases a day, Odisha has reported 32,560 new cases and 88 deaths in the nine days of this month. The case positivity rate that was below five pc last month now stands at 8.46 pc, nearly two pc above the cumulative positivity rate.

The State conducted 47,161 tests, including 9,814 through RT-PCR and 37,043 antigen on Wednesday. It now has 30,476 active cases after 1,08 lakh recoveries.

The rapid rise in new infections in Puri, Bargarh, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur besides the three worst hit districts has become a cause of serious concern.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to replicate the measures taken at Berhmpur to contain the spread of the disease. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked the Corporation authorities to follow the model after a review on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the BMC has decided to form 565 rapid response teams for health screening in the city. The civic body staff will also collect waste from the houses where infected persons are in home isolation.

A BMC official said door-to-door mega health screening campaign will commence from Friday. The doctors will be in regular touch with the Covid-19 patients in home isolation through Zoom video app.

“Bio-medical waste will be collected daily through double layered non-chlorinated disposable plastic bags in compliance to the guidelines laid by CPCB from all the houses where Covid-19 positive patients are in isolation,” he added.