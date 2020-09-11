Amid Covid crisis in Odisha, Durga Puja begins at Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: Amid the dark clouds of Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Durga Puja began at Sri Jagannath temple on Thursday. Priests performed ‘Shodasha Upachar’ Puja of Peetheswari Devi Vimala on the first day inside the Jagannath temple complex. The puja is usually performed everyday for 16 days. However this year, Durga Puja would be a 45-day affair due to the leap month (Mala Maasa) which occurs in the month of Ashwin twice.

As per tradition, no puja is performed during the leap month. Durga Puja would begin on September 9 and conclude on October 24. The last such 45-day Durga Puja was observed in 2012.Since a large number of temple servitors have been infected with coronavirus and the daily positive case count of Puri crossing 300 mark since the last two days, the puja was conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. The temple administration also issued an advisory for servitors who will perform the rituals.

On the day, as many as 332 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the district with the maximum cases detected in Puri town. The district had reported 387 positive cases on Wednesday.Apart from Vimala temple, Durga Puja is observed in 15 mandaps in the pilgrim town. However this year, organisers of puja committees have decided to minimise presence of devotees at mandaps due to the prevailing pandemic situation. The puja will be conducted adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines, informed secretary of Jahnikhai Thakurani Committee SK Satpathy.Puri Collector Balwant Singh urged residents not to panic and strictly follow all the precautionary guidelines.