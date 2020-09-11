Boom time for immunity boosting plants in Cuttack amid rising COVID-19 cases  

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: With health experts emphasising on raising immunity to fight coronavirus infection, the sale of immunity-boosting plants and herbs has increased at Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s medicinal plant garden.

The demand has gone up so much that the nursery staff have started preparing saplings of these medicinal plants like tulsi, giloy, ashwagandha etc., setting aside other varieties of fruit and flower-bearing plants and trees like mango, guava, rose, marigold etc.

According to CMC park in-charge Prakash Lenka, the demand for herbal plants had started rising in mid-April.

Despite lockdown, people thronged the nursery to buy immunity-boosting plants and herbs. “Most of the customers, who come to buy saplings, want medicinal plants and herbs.

Among these, tulsi, giloy, and ashwagandha are the most sought after plants these days. In fact, the ashwagandha saplings have run out of stock for the last few days as the demand was so high. We are busy in preparing ashwagandha saplings to meet the demand,” said Lenka.

This apart, people are demanding ganga shiuli, lemon grass, bramhi, aloe vera, thalakudi, multi-vitamin plants, stevia, mango ginger and curry leaf plants. The price of these saplings has been fixed at Rs 10 each while the same are available in the market at the price ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 150, he added.

A total of 1,619 medicinal plants and herbs have been sold so far. This includes 390 in May, 353 in June, 643 in July and 233 in August.

“Earlier, our focus was mainly on ornamental and fruit-bearing plants as there were few takers for these medicinal plants and herbs. But now we have started focusing on these medicinal plants," Lenka added.

As kadha or concoction of these medicinal plants and herbs is being promoted by ayurveda as most inexpensive indigenous home remedy to strengthen immunity and fight infections, people are planting them in their home.

While the infection is rapidly rising in the city, above 60 per cent of residents in Cuttack are now found to have resorted to having ayurvedic kadha to keep the coronavirus at bay.

The civic body, which had set up the garden on 2.5 acre land on central nursery premises at Badambadi in 2014, has been able to grow saplings of 65 rare varieties of medicinal plants and herbs.