STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Boom time for immunity boosting plants in Cuttack amid rising COVID-19 cases  

This apart, people are demanding ganga shiuli, lemon grass, bramhi, aloe vera, thalakudi, multi-vitamin plants, stevia, mango ginger and curry leaf plants.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation

For representational purposes

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: With health experts emphasising on raising immunity to fight coronavirus infection, the sale of immunity-boosting plants and herbs has increased at Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s medicinal plant garden.

The demand has gone up so much that the nursery staff have started preparing saplings of these medicinal plants like tulsi, giloy, ashwagandha etc., setting aside other varieties of fruit and flower-bearing plants and trees like mango, guava, rose, marigold etc.

According to CMC park in-charge Prakash Lenka, the demand for herbal plants had started rising in mid-April.

Despite lockdown, people thronged the nursery to buy immunity-boosting plants and herbs. “Most of the customers, who come to buy saplings, want medicinal plants and herbs.

Among these, tulsi, giloy, and ashwagandha are the most sought after plants these days. In fact, the ashwagandha saplings have run out of stock for the last few days as the demand was so high. We are busy in preparing ashwagandha saplings to meet the demand,” said Lenka.

This apart, people are demanding ganga shiuli, lemon grass, bramhi, aloe vera, thalakudi, multi-vitamin plants, stevia, mango ginger and curry leaf plants. The price of these saplings has been fixed at Rs 10 each while the same are available in the market at the price ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 150, he added. 

A total of 1,619 medicinal plants and herbs have been sold so far. This includes 390 in May, 353 in June, 643 in July and 233 in August.

“Earlier, our focus was mainly on ornamental and fruit-bearing plants as there were few takers for these medicinal plants and herbs. But now we have started focusing on these medicinal plants," Lenka added. 

As kadha or concoction of these medicinal plants and herbs is being promoted by ayurveda as most inexpensive indigenous home remedy to strengthen immunity and fight infections, people are planting them in their home. 

While the infection is rapidly rising in the city, above 60 per cent of residents in Cuttack are now found to have resorted to having ayurvedic kadha to keep the coronavirus at bay.

The civic body, which had set up the garden on 2.5 acre land on central nursery premises at Badambadi in 2014, has been able to grow saplings of 65 rare varieties of medicinal plants and herbs.   

TAGS
Cuttack Prakash Lenka Odisha Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp