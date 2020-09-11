'Covid Mitra' launched in Odisha in bid to create awareness on plasma donation

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to create awareness on plasma donation, the Sambalpur district administration launched ‘Covid Mitra’ on Thursday.

The initiative aims to seek help from recovered patients to counsel potential plasma donors. The cured patients will clear the misconceptions associated with plasma donation and encourage others to donate plasma.

The initiative was launched in presence of Sambalpur Sub-Collector Mayur Suryawanshi and Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Aniruddha Padhan.

Official sources said so far, 84 units of plasma have been collected from 45 donors in the district. Meanwhile, 104 Covid-19 cases were detected in Sambalpur on the day, taking the tally to 3,643 in the district.