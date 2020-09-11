STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

'Covid Mitra' launched in Odisha in bid to create awareness on plasma donation

In a bid to create awareness on plasma donation, the Sambalpur district administration launched ‘Covid Mitra’ on Thursday.

Published: 11th September 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank

A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to create awareness on plasma donation, the Sambalpur district administration launched ‘Covid Mitra’ on Thursday.

The initiative aims to seek help from recovered patients to counsel potential plasma donors. The cured patients will clear the misconceptions associated with plasma donation and encourage others to donate plasma.

The initiative was launched in presence of Sambalpur Sub-Collector Mayur Suryawanshi and Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Aniruddha Padhan. 

Official sources said so far, 84 units of plasma have been collected from 45 donors in the district. Meanwhile, 104 Covid-19 cases were detected in Sambalpur on the day, taking the tally to 3,643 in the district. 

TAGS
Odisha COVID mitra
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File | AP)
Lockdown was an attack on the poor of India: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp