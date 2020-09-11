STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DL test in Odisha to resume from September 18

DL renewal and its retest will also be allowed. However, applicants from containment zones will not be allowed for any test.

Driving car, Car

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Transport Authority (STA) on Thursday announced that the driving licence (DL) skill test will resume from September 18 with 40 per cent capacity. “Applicants can book the test slots after 11 am from September 14 onwards. Learner’s licence (LL) test date will be notified later,” said an order issued by Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of STA Sanjeeb Panda.

However, new DL or LL services will not be available. “LL expiring between March 18 and December 31 will remain valid till the end of this year. The slots booked for DL and LL tests were cancelled from March 18, but the fee already paid for the same will remain valid,” said Panda. 

Only existing DL applicants can book slots for the test. DL renewal and its retest will also be allowed. However, applicants from containment zones will not be allowed for any test. “If an applicant from containment zone attempts to enter for DL test centre, the matter will be informed to the local police,” said Panda.

This apart, applicants having symptoms of Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter the testing centres. STA has instructed the applicants to wear masks and follow social distancing norms at the test facilities.

The applicants have been asked not to visit the testing centres along with their relatives and friends in order to avoid large gatherings amid the pandemic.

In another development, the STA has issued challans to around 1,480 vehicles of other states for plying through Odisha without permit and payment of tax during a special drive conducted between September 2 and 7.

A fine of Rs 2.12 crore was realised during the drive, he informed.

