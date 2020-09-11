STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every district in Odisha to get ventilator ambulance

The state-of-the-art ambulances would be purchased from MP LAD or CSR funds.

Published: 11th September 2020 09:19 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to deploy ventilator ambulances in all districts to provide critical Covid-19 patients emergency care during shifting to hospitals. The state-of-the-art ambulances would be purchased from the MP LAD or CSR contributions.

Since Government-run ambulance services are not fitted with ventilators, there are reports of serious Covid patients’ condition deteriorating during transit. Once deployed, the ventilator ambulances would help reduce fatalities.

After the Government approved the purchase from MP LAD and CSR funds, Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra has asked Collectors to contact both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members in their areas and intimate the department about the number of ambulances that can be purchased.

They have been asked to submit proposals to procure ventilator ambulances out of CSR funds available in their respective districts by September 15 without fail.

“The ventilator ambulances would be procured centrally by the National Health Mission through Government e-Marketplace so that it can be suitably integrated with the existing ambulance service system,” said a senior health official. 

The ambulance service is not only quick to reach patients during emergencies but is of immense help since it is equipped with modern life support and relief facilities.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had directed Health and Family Welfare department to increase number of ICU beds in Covid hospitals and deploy more ambulances in Khurda and Cuttack districts, which account for more than 30 per cent of the daily case count.

Reviewing Covid-19 management through video-conference, the Chief Minister had also instructed to strengthen the health infrastructure, attend patients immediately, promote awareness and enforce the guidelines strictly in the two districts to check the surge in positive cases.

Critical care

  • Equipped with modern life support and relief facilities, the ambulances would be of immense help in providing emergency care during transit
  • These ambulances would be procured centrally by the National Health Mission through Government e-Marketplace
  • Chief Minister had directed Health and Family Welfare department to increase number of ICU beds in Covid hospitals
