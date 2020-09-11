In Odisha, tussle over school fee waiver may end soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dispute between parents and private schools over fees waiver during the pandemic in the State may see a closure soon. As per the directive of Orissa High Court, various stakeholders explored the possibility of an ‘amicable resolution’ on Wednesday through a virtual meeting chaired by senior officials from the School and Mass Education department.

Based on the proposals received from the stakeholders at the meeting, the State Government is expected to submit a report to HC, which would pronounce the final verdict in the matter on September 14.

However, if sources are to be believed, the proposals were in favour of full payment of teachers, staff and drivers of school buses. “Waiver of complete tuition fees was not considered to be a viable solution. However, the interests of parents have also been taken care of.

There could be regulations against fee hikes. But, final decision will be pronounced by the court. So, nothing was revealed at the meeting,” sources claimed.