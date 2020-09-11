Irate villagers in Odisha kill boar, distribute meat

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A couple sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a wild boar in Barakandha village near Bhitarkanika National Park under Mahakalapada block on Thursday. Following the incident, irate villagers killed the boar and distributed its meat among themselves.

The victims, Santosh Swain and his wife Mamata, were attacked by the animal when they were going to their paddy field early in the morning. Both of them are undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Mahakalapada.

Tension flared up in Barakandha and nearby areas as large number of villagers blocked the local road protesting the rising cases of animal attack on humans. “Wild boars often stray into vegetable and paddy fields in the area and cause damage to the crops. They dig for grubs, tubers and roots to eat and in the process, they overturn the ground. But villagers rarely retaliate against the rampaging animals as they know it is an offence,” said Ranjan Mandal, a villager.

Forest range officer Sahaji Charana Biswal said the department is bearing the medical expenses of the injured couple. They will also get proper compensation.

However, some villagers killed the boar which is an illegal act. “We seized 20 kg of boar meat after raiding the village. A case has been filed against the villagers who killed the animal under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. All the accused persons have fled the village. Raids are on to nab them,” said Biswal.