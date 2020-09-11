STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Science Brilliance College principal refuses transfer certificates, students miffed

Guardians of the students of the residential +2 Science Brilliance College at Betnoti have sought transfer on grounds of lack of proper management, sub-standard food and unhygienic conditions. 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension flared up in a private college near Kathpal village after the principal refused to provide transfer certificates to students who wanted to switch to other Government-run colleges on Thursday. 

As per reports, as many as 27 students including 11 girls were enrolled in the institution last year and had appeared for the first year examination. But, they had left the college after the exams citing lack of facilities.

Wanting to enroll in other Government-run colleges, the students applied for transfer certificates two months back. But they got no response despite frequent calls to the college staff, including the principal.

On Thursday, the students, on advice of officials at the Sub-Council office, met the Collector on this issue and were assured of needful action but when they reached college, a staff of the computer section locked the main gate and barred their entry, leading to the commotion.

Students of the college Susanti Tudu and Mandakini Behera said, "Since admission into this college, we have been deprived of basic facilities. Unhygienic food was served in the hostel every day.

"Water tanks were not cleaned for months due to which many roommates fell sick with waterborne diseases.

We left the college just after appearing the first year exam and now our future is uncertain if we don’t get transfer certificates.”

The principal of the college was unavailable for comment.

